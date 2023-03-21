Romanian Senate: 2024 to be the year dedicated to revolutionary Avram Iancu

The Romanian Senate adopted a legislative proposal establishing 2024 as the Year of Avram Iancu, marking the anniversary of 200 years since his birth, News.ro reported.

Avram Iancu lived between 1824 and 1872 and was a revolutionary leader of the 1848 Revolution. He is considered a hero by Romanians in Transylvania.

According to the legislation introduced by Liberal MP Florin Roman, in 2024, the Parliament, Presidential Administration, Government, local public administration authorities and public institutions can organize or support events dedicated to celebrating the life and work of Avram Iancu.

“We consider it opportune and necessary to promote an initiative regarding the establishment of 2024 as the year of Avram Iancu, as well as any other legislative proposals intended to contribute to strengthening the resilience of cohesion between Romanian citizens,” reads the explanatory statement of the adopted bill.

The legislative proposal will also go to the Chamber of Deputies, which will give the final vote.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)