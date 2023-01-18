Politics

Romania seeks more time for drawing Resilience money

18 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

"Romania will join the group of European states that request more time for the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR)," European investments minister Marcel Boloş said during an extraordinary meeting of the interministerial body supervising the national Resilience Plan implementation.

"We are preparing the necessary arguments and are in permanent contact with the European Commission for the extension of the period necessary for the implementation of the investments related to REPowerEU, as well as the other categories of investments in energy and increasing energy production capacity," minister Boloş said.

According to a Government press release, the discussions also addressed the preparation for the milestones and targets assumed for the year 2023, according to the implementation calendar, in the perspective of submitting the next payment request by the end of March.

More than EUR 5 bln of the EUR 6.3 bln already received last year under the PNRR - pre-financing and the first instalment - have already been contracted, the Government claims. But this rather means that the money was assigned to specific projects – that have not been completed or awarded to contractors.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Romania seeks more time for drawing Resilience money

18 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

"Romania will join the group of European states that request more time for the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR)," European investments minister Marcel Boloş said during an extraordinary meeting of the interministerial body supervising the national Resilience Plan implementation.

"We are preparing the necessary arguments and are in permanent contact with the European Commission for the extension of the period necessary for the implementation of the investments related to REPowerEU, as well as the other categories of investments in energy and increasing energy production capacity," minister Boloş said.

According to a Government press release, the discussions also addressed the preparation for the milestones and targets assumed for the year 2023, according to the implementation calendar, in the perspective of submitting the next payment request by the end of March.

More than EUR 5 bln of the EUR 6.3 bln already received last year under the PNRR - pre-financing and the first instalment - have already been contracted, the Government claims. But this rather means that the money was assigned to specific projects – that have not been completed or awarded to contractors.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 January 2023
Business
Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU
17 January 2023
Social
2022 was third hottest year on record in Romania, official data says
16 January 2023
Business
Romania’s car production accelerates to new record in 2022
06 January 2023
Macro
High inflation and economic growth or low inflation and recession? Pick your 2023 poison
03 January 2023
Macro
Romania’s economy increasingly complex and set to grow more, Harvard economists say
03 January 2023
Events
Timișoara to host biggest Brâncuși exhibition in Romania in 50 years
03 January 2023
Social
First census results show Romania’s population is shrinking
21 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sees highest monthly growth in 20 months