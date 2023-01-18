Romania seeks more time for drawing Resilience money

"Romania will join the group of European states that request more time for the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR)," European investments minister Marcel Boloş said during an extraordinary meeting of the interministerial body supervising the national Resilience Plan implementation.

"We are preparing the necessary arguments and are in permanent contact with the European Commission for the extension of the period necessary for the implementation of the investments related to REPowerEU, as well as the other categories of investments in energy and increasing energy production capacity," minister Boloş said.

According to a Government press release, the discussions also addressed the preparation for the milestones and targets assumed for the year 2023, according to the implementation calendar, in the perspective of submitting the next payment request by the end of March.

More than EUR 5 bln of the EUR 6.3 bln already received last year under the PNRR - pre-financing and the first instalment - have already been contracted, the Government claims. But this rather means that the money was assigned to specific projects – that have not been completed or awarded to contractors.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)