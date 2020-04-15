Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 10:08
Schools in Romania could reopen after May 15, PM says
15 April 2020
Schools in Romania could reopen after May 15, prime minister Ludovic Orban said, adding that all students will finish the school year this summer.

“The school year will end. The students will take all the final exams. Of course, if things will be all right after May 15, we can start the school activity,” Orban said at local news channel Realitatea Plus, according to Digi24.ro.

He also urged the teachers to intensify online teaching until schools are opened, and to prepare the exams “with the utmost seriousness.”

Education minister Monica Anisie approved on Tuesday, April 14, the revision of programs for the National Evaluation (at the end of 8th grade) and the Baccalaureate (at the end of high school - 12th grade) exams, to include only topics studied in the first semester of the 2019-2020 school year.

Anisie previously said that the written tests of the National Evaluation and the Baccalaureate could be organized in July.

Schools have been closed throughout Romania since March 11, and will most likely remain closed at least until the state of emergency is lifted. President Klaus Iohannis signed on Tuesday, April 14, the decree for extending the state of emergency due to COVID-19 for another month.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
Normal

 

1
 

