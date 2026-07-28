Four bears to be transferred from Romania's Libearty Sanctuary to wildlife park in France

Four rescued brown bears from Romania's Libearty Sanctuary in Zărnești will be relocated to a wildlife park in France as part of an international conservation partnership, Agerpres reported. The transfer, involving four young sibling bears, was described by the sanctuary's operator as an unprecedented operation for Romania.

The Millions of Friends Association (AMP), which manages the sanctuary, said the bears, named Alexandra, Anita, Chance, and Thomas, are about two and a half years old and were rescued from the wild.

They will be transported by road to Parc Animalier de Sainte-Croix after being sedated, with the journey expected to take more than a day.

“Four bears rescued from the wild and now in our care will leave Romania together for a park in France. […] It is an unprecedented transfer for AMP Libearty and a unique event for Romania," the association said.

According to AMP, as quoted by the news agency, the relocation has been planned in detail to ensure the animals' safety throughout the journey.

The organization said that the French park shares a similar vision focused on wildlife conservation and environmental education.

Parc Animalier de Sainte-Croix spans 120 hectares and is home to around 1,500 animals from 100 European wildlife species. In addition to its conservation work, the park offers visitors the opportunity to stay overnight in cabins within the park and observe the animals from close range, according to Agerpres.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Amp-Sanctuar Libearty & Adapost Victory)