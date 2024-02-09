Energy

Romania relaunches EUR 200 mln scheme aimed at construction of PV panel plants

09 February 2024

The Romanian Ministry of Energy resumed on February 8 the selection procedure for photovoltaic panel and storage devices factory projects, which will be subsidized through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

The procedure was initially started in January last year but was canceled in October 2023 because "it did not ensure the satisfactory fulfillment of the analysis elements in the description of the targets and milestones assumed by the PNRR," Profit.ro reported.

At the procedure canceled in the fall, 5 companies had submitted solar panel production projects, and 3 others had signed up for the selection of battery production projects.

The total budget related to the call for projects is the equivalent in RON of the sum of EUR 199 million, European funds provided by PNRR. Three-quarters of the amount is intended for battery production/assembly/recycling projects, and the rest is for those focused on photovoltaic cells and panels.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Maksym Chub/Dreamstime.com)

1

