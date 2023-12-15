Central Romania: Brașov City Hall awards EUR 15 mln contract for 20 MW PV park

The City Hall of Brașov, a popular mountain city in central Romania, said mayor Allen Coliban signed the contract for the design and construction of a 20 MW photovoltaic (PV) park that will ensure energy independence for public consumption. The investment amounts to over RON 75 million (some EUR 15 million) without VAT and is partly covered by European funds.

The green electricity production facility, developed on 22 hectares in the Stupini area, will cover roughly 90% of the needs for schools, public buildings, and public lighting.

The works will be carried out by Synergy Construct (project leader), Else Enerji Anonim Sirketi (third party), Graphein Topo (subcontractor), ZOORK (subcontractor), and Eds Electric SRL (subcontractor). The investment should be implemented in 120 days, namely 30 days for the design and 90 days for the construction.

Mayor Allen Coliban said this is the most important objective in Brașov's strategy to become an energy-independent city.

"In 2021, we took on an ambitious target: by 2030, to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 55%, and by 2050 to achieve climate neutrality. We are definitely on the right track, and every step we take means an increase in the quality of life of the people of Brașov," he said.

The solar plant will have a total of 30,770 photovoltaic panels, with a peak electric power (Pp) of 650 Wp, installed on a fixed structure.

Once it becomes functional, it will cover 89.72% of the electricity required for the city's 21 colleges and high schools, 16 secondary schools, 29 kindergartens, 8 nurseries, cultural institutions, the City Hall and public services subordinated to the City Council, power stations and thermal points, markets, multi-storey car parks, sports bases, the public lighting system and the traffic light system in the city, and the electricity required for the ski area, the City Hall said. Added to this is the municipality's program to equip 27 educational units with photovoltaic panels, for which funding has been requested.

"Cumulating the two projects, to which are added the educational units already equipped with such panels, the municipality will be able to provide over 90% of the consumption needs from its own, renewable sources, which will mean an important contribution to reducing pollution, but also electricity costs," reads the press release.

In November, the City Hall of Brașov also awarded the contract for building a new RAT garage for electric buses, with a total value of over RON 132 million (about EUR 26.5 million). The mayor said the new facility, planned to cover 30,000 sqm and house 157 buses, will be the largest garage for electric buses in Romania.

