Romania gradually raises retirement age for women to equal that of men

Starting in July 2026, women in Romania who meet the criteria provided by law will be able to apply for the old-age pension at the age of 62 years and 7 months, one month later than those who acquired this right in the first half of the year.

The announcement was also made by the National Public Pension House, through a post published on its official Facebook page. The change is part of a gradual process to equalize the standard retirement age for women and men.

Those interested can consult annex 5 of law no. 360/2023 to see the month and year in which the old-age pension right can be requested, depending on the date of birth. The same law specifies the exact retirement age, the full contributory contribution period, and the minimum contributory contribution period.

In practice, this means that two people born in the same year can retire on different dates, because the schedule is also established according to the month of birth.

For example, a woman born in July 1963 can request her pension in January 2026, at the age of 62 years and 6 months, while a woman born in December 1963 can retire in July 2026, at the age of 62 years and 7 months. The difference results from the phased schedule provided by law, according to Digi24.

This increase is part of the process of gradually equalising the standard retirement age for women and men, which will be completed in 2035, when women will also have a standard retirement age of 65 years. In the case of men, the standard retirement age is 65 years, and the full contributory period is 35 years.

At the same time, the early retirement pension may be requested up to five years before reaching the standard retirement age, if the conditions regarding the contributory contribution period provided by law are met.

radu@romania-insider.com

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