Strike at Romanian national railway company CFR against fiscal package provisions

The National Federation of Trade Unions in the railway system, FNMCV, announced the initiation of a strike at the level of the National Railway Company CFR, starting on November 27, as their claims were not addressed. A third of the regular activity will be secured during the strike.

The trade unions argue that “the economic and social policies adopted by the government” lock the collective negotiations to conclude the collective labour contract, Economica.net reported. According to the trade unions, these policies not only prevent the negotiations of a salary in accordance with the complexity and volume of work but also violate the provisions of the collective and individual labour contracts in force concluded between the parties, a series of salary rights being reduced or suppressed upon payment.

The provisions accused by the trade unions are more likely part of the fiscal package that is aimed at cutting the spending in the budgetary sector and state-owned companies.

Separately, the trade union at the Romanian state-owned airline Tarom warned of going into strike as of December 1 unless the company is exempted from the provisions of Law 296/2023 regarding some fiscal-budgetary measures. The workers at Bucharest subway network operator Metrorex also warned of a strike on the same grounds.

