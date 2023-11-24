Transport

Strike at Romanian national railway company CFR against fiscal package provisions

24 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The National Federation of Trade Unions in the railway system, FNMCV, announced the initiation of a strike at the level of the National Railway Company CFR, starting on November 27, as their claims were not addressed. A third of the regular activity will be secured during the strike.

The trade unions argue that “the economic and social policies adopted by the government” lock the collective negotiations to conclude the collective labour contract, Economica.net reported. According to the trade unions, these policies not only prevent the negotiations of a salary in accordance with the complexity and volume of work but also violate the provisions of the collective and individual labour contracts in force concluded between the parties, a series of salary rights being reduced or suppressed upon payment.

The provisions accused by the trade unions are more likely part of the fiscal package that is aimed at cutting the spending in the budgetary sector and state-owned companies.

Separately, the trade union at the Romanian state-owned airline Tarom warned of going into strike as of December 1 unless the company is exempted from the provisions of Law 296/2023 regarding some fiscal-budgetary measures. The workers at Bucharest subway network operator Metrorex also warned of a strike on the same grounds.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jerome Cid/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Transport

Strike at Romanian national railway company CFR against fiscal package provisions

24 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The National Federation of Trade Unions in the railway system, FNMCV, announced the initiation of a strike at the level of the National Railway Company CFR, starting on November 27, as their claims were not addressed. A third of the regular activity will be secured during the strike.

The trade unions argue that “the economic and social policies adopted by the government” lock the collective negotiations to conclude the collective labour contract, Economica.net reported. According to the trade unions, these policies not only prevent the negotiations of a salary in accordance with the complexity and volume of work but also violate the provisions of the collective and individual labour contracts in force concluded between the parties, a series of salary rights being reduced or suppressed upon payment.

The provisions accused by the trade unions are more likely part of the fiscal package that is aimed at cutting the spending in the budgetary sector and state-owned companies.

Separately, the trade union at the Romanian state-owned airline Tarom warned of going into strike as of December 1 unless the company is exempted from the provisions of Law 296/2023 regarding some fiscal-budgetary measures. The workers at Bucharest subway network operator Metrorex also warned of a strike on the same grounds.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jerome Cid/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi