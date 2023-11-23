Tarom, Metrorex to go on strike unless exempted from “fiscal package” austerity provisions

The Romanian state-owned airline Tarom trade union warned of going on strike as of December 1 unless the company is exempted from the provisions of Law 296/2023 regarding some fiscal-budgetary measures, Economica.net reported.

The trade union reproached Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu that the ministry didn’t include the company on the list of exempted state-owned companies, the list including mainly railway companies.

Separately, the trade unions at the company that operates the Bucharest subway network, Metrorex, warned of going on strike as well, according to News Bucuresti. They expressed concerns about the same “fiscal package” law that eliminates certain bonuses.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

