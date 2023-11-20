Sports

Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel

20 November 2023

Romania’s national football team will attend the European championship in 2024 - UEFA EURO 2024 after it defeated Israel 2-1 in a match held in Hungary.

UEFA noted that the game against Israel took place 30 years to the day after Anghel Iordănescu – father of the current Romania coach, Eduard – secured the result that took Romania to the 1994 World Cup finals.

Undefeated after nine matches, Romania’s representative is in first place in group I after Switzerland drew at home with Kosovo, 1-1.

To remain on the top and secure a place in the second most valuable group for the draw of the groups at EURO 2024, Romania must not lose in front of Switzerland in the last match that will be held at home.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Echipa nationala de fotbal a Romaniei)

1

