Travel: Romania promoted on BBC for a month

The Romanian Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism MEAT has teamed up with Charlie Ottley to create a series of promotional videos that will air on BBC for a month, from October 15 to November 15. The campaign aims to boost Romania's visibility as a tourist destination in Europe, with a special focus on Great Britain.

Charlie Ottley has been promoting Romania's landscapes, culture and cuisine through travel documentaries such as Wild Carpathia and Flavours of Romania. MEAT said he is "an ambassador of Romania's beauties beyond the borders."

A total of eight promotional videos were created for this campaign, according to the ministry. Four of them are 1-minute long and capture Romania in every season, from the frozen landscapes of winter to the vivid colors of spring, while the other four are 30 seconds each and highlight four forms of tourism specific to Romania - cultural, ecotourism, city break and nature.

"The videos will be broadcast on BBC shows throughout the day for a month, starting on October 15. MEAT will benefit from 80 airings, respectively 30 airings of the 1-minute spots and 50 airings of the 30-second spots," reads the ministry's announcement.

Moreover, the eight short videos and a bonus video made by Charlie Ottley will also be used to promote Romania at the international tourism fair WTM London scheduled for November 6-8, as well as during other participation in exhibitions and marketing actions.

"The association with the BBC television station will emphasize MEAT's values and objectives to promote Romania's beauty and diversity. The 24-hour television station is available in almost every country in the world, with content accessible in millions of hotel rooms, on planes, cruise ships and mobile devices globally," the ministry said.

Romania was also promoted as a travel destination on the streets of Paris through an outdoor campaign in September.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Economie.gov.ro)