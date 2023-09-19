Outdoor campaign in Paris promotes Romania as a tourist destination

Romania’s Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MEAT) organises an outdoor campaign to promote Romania as a tourist destination in France, between September 6-26, on the streets of Paris.

The main objective is to attract an increasing number of French tourists.

In the first stage of the campaign, between September 6 and 12, 103 large billboards were displayed in key points in the centre of Paris. This stage is expected to reach over 15 million people, of which approximately 2.5 million are French people with higher education and a large budget for vacations and travel, Agerpres reported.

In the second stage of the campaign, between September 13 and 26, 17 tourist buses used to visit key points in the French capital carry similar advertising messages.

According to estimates, the tourist bus network offers the highest visibility in the Parisian market, with approximately 27 million views on this route during the two weeks of the campaign.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Economiei, Antreprenoriatului si Turismului)