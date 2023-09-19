Culture

Outdoor campaign in Paris promotes Romania as a tourist destination

19 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MEAT) organises an outdoor campaign to promote Romania as a tourist destination in France, between September 6-26, on the streets of Paris.

The main objective is to attract an increasing number of French tourists.

In the first stage of the campaign, between September 6 and 12, 103 large billboards were displayed in key points in the centre of Paris. This stage is expected to reach over 15 million people, of which approximately 2.5 million are French people with higher education and a large budget for vacations and travel, Agerpres reported.

In the second stage of the campaign, between September 13 and 26, 17 tourist buses used to visit key points in the French capital carry similar advertising messages.

According to estimates, the tourist bus network offers the highest visibility in the Parisian market, with approximately 27 million views on this route during the two weeks of the campaign.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Economiei, Antreprenoriatului si Turismului)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Culture

Outdoor campaign in Paris promotes Romania as a tourist destination

19 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MEAT) organises an outdoor campaign to promote Romania as a tourist destination in France, between September 6-26, on the streets of Paris.

The main objective is to attract an increasing number of French tourists.

In the first stage of the campaign, between September 6 and 12, 103 large billboards were displayed in key points in the centre of Paris. This stage is expected to reach over 15 million people, of which approximately 2.5 million are French people with higher education and a large budget for vacations and travel, Agerpres reported.

In the second stage of the campaign, between September 13 and 26, 17 tourist buses used to visit key points in the French capital carry similar advertising messages.

According to estimates, the tourist bus network offers the highest visibility in the Parisian market, with approximately 27 million views on this route during the two weeks of the campaign.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Economiei, Antreprenoriatului si Turismului)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria