Macro

Romania prolongs price-capping scheme for basic food goods

30 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s prime minister, Marcel Ciolacu, announced that he obtained retailers’ consent for a 60-day extension of the price-capping scheme for basic food goods.

By the time this two-month period expires, the government hopes to reach a more flexible arrangement between the state, the retailers and those involved in the distribution and processing, such as to keep the prices under control and guarantee fair treatment for the Romanian producers of inputs and processing companies, Profit.ro reported.

The scheme, enforced in August 2023 and prolonged once at the end of October, would have otherwise expired at the end of January.

The list of the products subject to the scheme will be slightly adjusted, for example, to exclude sweet bread.

The average price of the food goods subject to the scheme decreased by 2.5% as of August compared to the period before its enactment, and in December, it was 1.3% below the period before the scheme, according to data published by the government.

The goods included on the list of basic food items include bread, milk, white cheese, yoghurt, maize flour, wheat flour, eggs, sunflower oil, poultry, pork, fruits and vegetables (not packaged), potatoes, sugar, tomato sauce, sweet bread, cream, margarine and yeast – all in the most basic format. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Stokkete/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania prolongs price-capping scheme for basic food goods

30 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s prime minister, Marcel Ciolacu, announced that he obtained retailers’ consent for a 60-day extension of the price-capping scheme for basic food goods.

By the time this two-month period expires, the government hopes to reach a more flexible arrangement between the state, the retailers and those involved in the distribution and processing, such as to keep the prices under control and guarantee fair treatment for the Romanian producers of inputs and processing companies, Profit.ro reported.

The scheme, enforced in August 2023 and prolonged once at the end of October, would have otherwise expired at the end of January.

The list of the products subject to the scheme will be slightly adjusted, for example, to exclude sweet bread.

The average price of the food goods subject to the scheme decreased by 2.5% as of August compared to the period before its enactment, and in December, it was 1.3% below the period before the scheme, according to data published by the government.

The goods included on the list of basic food items include bread, milk, white cheese, yoghurt, maize flour, wheat flour, eggs, sunflower oil, poultry, pork, fruits and vegetables (not packaged), potatoes, sugar, tomato sauce, sweet bread, cream, margarine and yeast – all in the most basic format. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Stokkete/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year
22 January 2024
Culture
A look at the 80’s generation in Romanian photographer Andrei Bîrsan’s latest exhibition
12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water