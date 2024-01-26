Business

Price-capping scheme for basic food should stay in place, Romanian PM says

26 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

It is “critical” to find ways to prolong the price-capping mechanism for basic goods until next spring, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said in a press conference on January 25, Bursa.ro reported.

The scheme, which caps the markup charged by food processing firms, distribution firms and retailers, came into force last August and was prolonged for another three months at the end of October last year. It thus expires at the end of January.

The retailers’ representatives have repeatedly warned against the side effects of the mechanism enforced by the government: higher prices of unregulated goods and possibly unsatisfied demand for some regulated goods.

Minister of agriculture Florin Barbu announced last week that he opted to continue the scheme and extend the list of regulated goods, but the final decision would only be made after talks with the companies involved and with prime minister Marcel Ciolacu. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal
Business

Price-capping scheme for basic food should stay in place, Romanian PM says

26 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

It is “critical” to find ways to prolong the price-capping mechanism for basic goods until next spring, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said in a press conference on January 25, Bursa.ro reported.

The scheme, which caps the markup charged by food processing firms, distribution firms and retailers, came into force last August and was prolonged for another three months at the end of October last year. It thus expires at the end of January.

The retailers’ representatives have repeatedly warned against the side effects of the mechanism enforced by the government: higher prices of unregulated goods and possibly unsatisfied demand for some regulated goods.

Minister of agriculture Florin Barbu announced last week that he opted to continue the scheme and extend the list of regulated goods, but the final decision would only be made after talks with the companies involved and with prime minister Marcel Ciolacu. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year
22 January 2024
Culture
A look at the 80’s generation in Romanian photographer Andrei Bîrsan’s latest exhibition
12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water