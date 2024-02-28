Politics

Romania to hold presidential elections in September

28 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s ruling coalition reportedly agreed on February 27 to schedule the two presidential election ballots on September 15 and 29 – more than two months before the term of president Klaus Iohannis ends in December, Digi24 announced, quoting sources familiar with the negotiations. 

The parliamentary elections would be organized later in December, as the Social Democrats and Liberals had previously agreed.

After the decision agreed upon by the ruling coalition, the date of the presidential elections is to be validated by the leadership of the National Liberal Party. 

The Social Democrats have already validated the calendar of the early presidential elections in September. 

A week ago, when they announced the merging of the local and European elections, the leaders of the two parties also talked in principle about shifting the presidential elections from December to September. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Romania to hold presidential elections in September

28 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s ruling coalition reportedly agreed on February 27 to schedule the two presidential election ballots on September 15 and 29 – more than two months before the term of president Klaus Iohannis ends in December, Digi24 announced, quoting sources familiar with the negotiations. 

The parliamentary elections would be organized later in December, as the Social Democrats and Liberals had previously agreed.

After the decision agreed upon by the ruling coalition, the date of the presidential elections is to be validated by the leadership of the National Liberal Party. 

The Social Democrats have already validated the calendar of the early presidential elections in September. 

A week ago, when they announced the merging of the local and European elections, the leaders of the two parties also talked in principle about shifting the presidential elections from December to September. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 February 2024
Transport
Construction started at Bucharest subway line to Otopeni Airport
28 February 2024
Culture
Romania wants to include Peleș and Pelișor castles on UNESCO World Heritage list
28 February 2024
Politics
Romania to hold presidential elections in September
28 February 2024
Transport
Consultants hired to find ways to keep Romania's Transfagarasan road open over winter
28 February 2024
Energy
Profit of Romania’s Hidroelectrica surges by 42% to record EUR 1.28 bln in 2023
27 February 2024
Healthcare
Romanian Parliament bans sale of electronic cigarettes to minors in stores or online
27 February 2024
Tech
Social media use in Romania in slight decline, TikTok to rise and surpass Facebook
27 February 2024
Politics
Austria's interior minister hasn't changed his mind on Schengen enlargement