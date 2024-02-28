Romania to hold presidential elections in September

Romania’s ruling coalition reportedly agreed on February 27 to schedule the two presidential election ballots on September 15 and 29 – more than two months before the term of president Klaus Iohannis ends in December, Digi24 announced, quoting sources familiar with the negotiations.

The parliamentary elections would be organized later in December, as the Social Democrats and Liberals had previously agreed.

After the decision agreed upon by the ruling coalition, the date of the presidential elections is to be validated by the leadership of the National Liberal Party.

The Social Democrats have already validated the calendar of the early presidential elections in September.

A week ago, when they announced the merging of the local and European elections, the leaders of the two parties also talked in principle about shifting the presidential elections from December to September.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)