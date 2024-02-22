Romania's ruling parties join forces in European elections

The leaders of the Romanian Social Democrats (PSD) and Liberals (PNL) announced in a joint conference on February 21 the project of a broader electoral alliance that goes as far as having joint electoral lists for the European elections but fails to address key topics remained in limbo.

However, the two leaders in the joint press conference consolidated the expectations for the incumbent ruling coalition to remain in office after this electoral year, although some details are still to be settled depending on the outcome of the ballots. This irritated the opposition parties, which accused the ruling coalition of setting the electoral calendar to maximize their chances.

As regards the presidency, nothing has been agreed upon yet – except for the ballot date.

"It was a political decision aimed at the stability of the country, the coherence of the governing act, and the safety of Romania's citizens," Liberal leader Nicolae Ciuca stated, commenting on the political alliance project.

Social Democrat leader Ciolacu explained that the joint electoral lists for the European Parliament are aimed at addressing "the rising wave of extremism."

The local elections will be held on June 9, at the same time as the European elections. The presidential elections will be scheduled in September (probably 8 and 22), some three months before the general elections on December 8, the two leaders announced.

But even the most specific detail of the electoral alliance, the joint electoral lists for the European elections, needs more clarity. On the top of the list, there will be "an independent candidate, preferably a woman," Social Democrat leader Ciolacu said, according to Digi24. The proportion of the candidates from the two parties remains to be determined.

The two parties will meet after the June 9 elections to decide on future cooperation. The Social Democrats have so far insisted on having a sole presidential candidate (Marcel Ciolacu), but the Liberals refused a tight commitment on this while not ruling out the scenario. PNL leader Nicolae Ciuca said he would prefer voting for a Liberal candidate while not firmly rejecting his peer Ciolacu as a valid candidate.

The electoral campaign ahead of the double ballot on June 9 will be rather strange for the two ruling parties, rivals in the local elections but united for the European Parliament (where they will again split to join different European political groups).

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)