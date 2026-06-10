Romania to take over rotating presidency of the South-East European Cooperation Process

Romania is set to take over the Presidency of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) between July 2026 and June 2027 during the summit taking place in Sofia, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Romania’s mandate at the SEECP Presidency will have three priorities, namely supporting the EU enlargement process and the gradual integration of participants into the European Single Market; strengthening resilience against hybrid and cyber threats, disinformation, as well as natural disasters and medical emergencies; and the implementation of the SEE 2030 Strategy and the Green Agenda for the Western Balkans, with a special focus on youth and civil society.

The SEECP meeting in the Bulgarian capital will be attended by acting foreign minister Oana Țoiu, on behalf of president Nicușor Dan.

The event marks 30 years since the establishment of the format and the conclusion of the Bulgarian presidency, but also the beginning of the Romanian presidency.

“The overlap of the presidency year with the period of negotiations for the future multiannual EU budget will allow us a greater focus on strategic projects for connecting the EU with the region, with Romania being a direct beneficiary of these projects,” Oana Țoiu said in the press release.

The official also said that Romania is a partner for countries in the region on the path to adapting to European standards. The region is at a “key moment,” transitioning from being perceived as an unstable one to one with growth potential, according to Țoiu.

SEECP is the only cooperation forum in South-East Europe created and managed by participants from the region. The organization was launched in 1996 at the initiative of Bulgaria. Founding members include Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Greece, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, and Turkey. Croatia, Moldova, Montenegro, Slovenia, and Kosovo joined later.

Romania has previously held three mandates at the helm of SEECP between March 1999 and March 2000, April 2004 and May 2005, and July 2013 and June 2014.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Facebook)