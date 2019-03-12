Romania’s results in PISA 2018 tests show further decline: over 4 in 10 Romanian students don't understand what they read

Romanian students got lower scores in Reading, Mathematics and Science in the PISA 2018 tests compared to both 2015 and 2012, while the percentage of functional illiteracy increased compared to 2015, EduPedu.ro reported based on the PISA 2018 results.

In Reading, Romanian students got a score of 428 points, down by 6 points compared to the 2015 result and 10 points compared to the 2012 result.

In Mathematics, the performance of Romanian students declined even more, to a score of 430 points, down by 14 points compared to 2015 and by 15 points compared to 2012.

In Science, Romania had a score of 426 points, down by 9 points compared to 2015 and by 13 points compared to 2012.

Romania’s results in the PISA 2018 testing are also significantly lower than the average of OECD countries in all three areas.

Some 41% of Romanian students were unable to reach level 2 in Reading, which means that they can read a text but can’t explain or understand what the text is about. In Math, 47% of the students failed to reach level 2, as they were unable to complete simple tasks, such as comparing the total distance of two alternative routes or convert prices from RON to other currencies. In Science, 44% of the students failed to make simple correlations.

The average rate of functional illiteracy in Romania thus increased from 39% in 2015 to 44% in 2018.

(Photo source: ID 70840131 © Robert Kneschke | Dreamstime.com)