Romania’s passenger air traffic 6% above pre-pandemic peak

Traffic recorded at all airports in Romania last year reached 24.5 million passengers, a new record and 6% more than in 2019 – the pre-pandemic peak year, according to data from the Association of Romanian Airports quoted by Economica.net. Compared to 2022, the increase is 17%.

The highest traffic was registered at the Otopeni airport in Bucharest, with 14.69 million passengers.

The second largest airport in the country by the number of passengers was the one in Cluj-Napoca, with over 3.2 million passengers. It is followed by the one in Iasi, with 2.3 million passengers registered in 2023, and Timișoara, with 1.35 million passengers.

Suceava is in fifth place, with a traffic of over 800,000 passengers.

The new airport in Brasov (78.7 thousand passengers in 2023), inaugurated in mid-June 2023 following an investment of EUR 150 million, surpassed the airports of Tulcea, Arad, Satu Mare, and Bucharest-Băneasa.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)