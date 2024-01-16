Bucharest airports transited by 14.69 million passengers in 2023

Bucharest's Henri Coandă International Airport and Băneasa Aurel Vlaicu International Airport had an air traffic of 14.69 million passengers in 2023, an increase of 16.56% compared to 2022, and very close to the maximum registered in 2019, according to the Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB), which manages the two airports.

"The Bucharest Airports National Company registered in 2023, at Henri Coandă International Airport Bucharest and Bucharest Băneasa Aurel Vlaicu International Airport, an air traffic of 14,698,845 passengers, up 16.56% compared to 2022, and 128,594 aircraft movements - landings plus takeoffs - an increase of 6.50% compared to the previous year," the company announced, cited by News.ro.

The total number of passengers in 2023 came very close to the maximum recorded in 2019 (14,729,894 passengers). Of this total, Henri Coandă Airport, the largest in Romania, handled 14,630,715 passengers (+16.11% compared to 2022), and 111,820 (+9.48%) aircraft movements.

Passenger traffic from Băneasa - Aurel Vlaicu Airport recorded a substantial, 167% increase in 2023 compared to the previous year. The quantity of cargo and mail transported registered an increase of 0.26%, from 35,747 tons in 2022 to 35,841 tons in 2023.

"The traffic figures were negatively influenced by the conflict in Ukraine and, especially in the last months of 2023, by the conflict in the Middle East, which significantly reduced traffic to Tel Aviv, one of the main destinations operated from Henri Coandă Airport," CNAB explained.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)