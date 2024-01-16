Transport

Bucharest airports transited by 14.69 million passengers in 2023

16 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest's Henri Coandă International Airport and Băneasa Aurel Vlaicu International Airport had an air traffic of 14.69 million passengers in 2023, an increase of 16.56% compared to 2022, and very close to the maximum registered in 2019, according to the Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB), which manages the two airports. 

"The Bucharest Airports National Company registered in 2023, at Henri Coandă International Airport Bucharest and Bucharest Băneasa Aurel Vlaicu International Airport, an air traffic of 14,698,845 passengers, up 16.56% compared to 2022, and 128,594 aircraft movements - landings plus takeoffs - an increase of 6.50% compared to the previous year," the company announced, cited by News.ro.

The total number of passengers in 2023 came very close to the maximum recorded in 2019 (14,729,894 passengers). Of this total, Henri Coandă Airport, the largest in Romania, handled 14,630,715 passengers (+16.11% compared to 2022), and 111,820 (+9.48%) aircraft movements.

Passenger traffic from Băneasa - Aurel Vlaicu Airport recorded a substantial, 167% increase in 2023 compared to the previous year. The quantity of cargo and mail transported registered an increase of 0.26%, from 35,747 tons in 2022 to 35,841 tons in 2023. 

"The traffic figures were negatively influenced by the conflict in Ukraine and, especially in the last months of 2023, by the conflict in the Middle East, which significantly reduced traffic to Tel Aviv, one of the main destinations operated from Henri Coandă Airport," CNAB explained. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Transport

Bucharest airports transited by 14.69 million passengers in 2023

16 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest's Henri Coandă International Airport and Băneasa Aurel Vlaicu International Airport had an air traffic of 14.69 million passengers in 2023, an increase of 16.56% compared to 2022, and very close to the maximum registered in 2019, according to the Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB), which manages the two airports. 

"The Bucharest Airports National Company registered in 2023, at Henri Coandă International Airport Bucharest and Bucharest Băneasa Aurel Vlaicu International Airport, an air traffic of 14,698,845 passengers, up 16.56% compared to 2022, and 128,594 aircraft movements - landings plus takeoffs - an increase of 6.50% compared to the previous year," the company announced, cited by News.ro.

The total number of passengers in 2023 came very close to the maximum recorded in 2019 (14,729,894 passengers). Of this total, Henri Coandă Airport, the largest in Romania, handled 14,630,715 passengers (+16.11% compared to 2022), and 111,820 (+9.48%) aircraft movements.

Passenger traffic from Băneasa - Aurel Vlaicu Airport recorded a substantial, 167% increase in 2023 compared to the previous year. The quantity of cargo and mail transported registered an increase of 0.26%, from 35,747 tons in 2022 to 35,841 tons in 2023. 

"The traffic figures were negatively influenced by the conflict in Ukraine and, especially in the last months of 2023, by the conflict in the Middle East, which significantly reduced traffic to Tel Aviv, one of the main destinations operated from Henri Coandă Airport," CNAB explained. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water
12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System