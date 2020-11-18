Profile picture for user andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 08:08
Business

Study: Romania’s outsourcing sector could rise by 5-10% per year

18 November 2020
The revenues generated by the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry in Romania are estimated at EUR 4.5 billion this year, a level similar to 2018 and 2019.

The workforce in the sector has also remained unchanged at 131,000 employees, according to the latest report by the Association of Business Services Leaders (ABSL).

The sector's revenues could rise by annual rates of between 5% and 10% in the medium term, while the number of employees could decline in the short term but increase in the medium and long term.

"The current context is favorable for Romania and the business services industry. Globally, companies are rethinking their cost structure and rebuilding their services outsourcing strategies, and Romania is among the top relocation options," said Ciprian Dan, president of ABSL, Ziarul Financiar reported.

This year, the workforce absorbed by the industry remained roughly steady, which resulted in a better workforce retention rate.

In the context of the pandemic, cost reassessment, and automation, companies in the sector believe that the number of employees is likely to decrease by up to 4.5% by the end of June 2021. However, employers expect the workforce to rise in the medium and long term: 58% of companies estimate that the number of employees in the industry will increase, 22% believe that the number of employees will decrease, and 20% believe that the number of employees will remain constant. 

(Photo source: Alexandersikov/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
