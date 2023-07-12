Diversity

Romania gives rights to non-resident members of same-sex couples registered in EU

12 July 2023

The Government of Romania drafted a bill amending the emergency ordinance OUG 194/2002 on the regime of foreigners in Romania, by which the Romanian state recognizes the residence and other rights of non-resident members of gay couples registered in an EU state that include a Romanian resident.

In such cases, the foreign citizen (non-resident) member of the couple is recognized as a family member, being allowed to live and work in Romania, Bursa.ro reported.

The bill does not regulate the recognition of same-sex marriages or civil conventions on the territory of Romania and other rights deriving from this recognition, the Ministry of Internal Affairs stated.

According to the provisions of the bill, the ministry explains, persons who do not have Romanian citizenship, married on the territory of another state of the European Union with a Romanian citizen of the same sex, may request, if applicable, a visa for entry into Romania, respectively the right to stay on the territory of our country, under the law, having as reason the continuation of family life with the Romanian citizen.

According to the Ministry of Interior, this project implements in the national legislation the provisions in the field existing at the EU level only on the free movement of persons.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Diversity

