Over 1,500 Romanian and foreign troops to join this year’s National Day parade in Bucharest

More than 1,500 soldiers and specialists from the Romanian ministries of National Defense and Internal Affairs, the Romanian Intelligence Service, the Special Telecommunications Service, and the National Penitentiary Administration, as well as troops from several allied or partner countries, will participate in the National Day parade in Bucharest on December 1.

In addition, the military parade held at the Arch of Triumph will also feature vehicles, aircraft and weapons used by the Romanian military, the Defense Ministry said.

Roughly 150 foreign soldiers from detachments from Belgium, France, North Macedonia, the Republic of Moldova, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, the United States of America, and the Netherlands will also march in the parade. The public will also have the chance to see, for example, combat aircraft from Germany, the US, and Turkey.

The National Day military parade will start at 11:00 am on December 1, in the Arch of Triumph Square in northern Bucharest. The event will also bring traffic restrictions in the area.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)