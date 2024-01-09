Romania’s meteorologists warn of freezing temperatures

Romania’s National Meteorological Administration recently issued a new weather advisory warning that the weather will be especially cold throughout the country, with freezing temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The cold front will be strong in the north, center, and east of Romania. Temperatures of -21 degrees Celsius are expected in eastern Transylvania in the night. On Wednesday night into Thursday, freezing temperatures of -15 to -16 are expected, especially in the east and center of the country.

The weather advisory is valid until Thursday at 10 AM.

Additionally, ANM has issued a special forecast for Bucharest. Over the next 24 hours, the weather will be cold, with a maximum temperature of -3...-2 degrees Celsius and a minimum of -7...-6 degrees Celsius.

“Thursday will be rather pleasant, with highs between 1 and 8 degrees Celsius, and Thursday night into Friday will generally be between minus 10 and 0 degrees Celsius. It will cool down again from Friday evening. Warming will follow. January will be like this, with periods of low temperatures, perhaps some frost, and days with more pleasant temperatures. Snowfall will only occur in the south, in localized areas, in small quantities,” said meteorologist Meda Andrei, cited by Euronews Romania.

Heavy snow and blizzard hit northeastern Romania this week, closing schools and roads. Cold weather caused a pregnant woman from Măscurei, Vaslui County, in eastern Romania, to give birth at home after the ambulance sent to get her got stuck in the snow. The nurse in the ambulance managed to reach the woman using an off-road vehicle. After an intervention that lasted eight hours, the newborn and the mother were taken to the hospital, according to Digi24.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Flynt/Dreamstime.com)