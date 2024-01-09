North-eastern Romania hit by blizzard

Heavy snow and blizzard have been reported in Moldova – both the region in north-eastern Romania and the neighbouring Republic of Moldova. Due to the weather, all schools in the region's largest city, Iași, have suspended their activity for January 9.

In the Republic of Moldova, where the Orthodox Christmas was celebrated last Sunday and Monday was a legal holiday, the schools are kept closed "for a day or two."

There are problems on several national and county roads in Romania; in some areas, a tonnage restriction has been established (7.5 tonnes). Also, several county roads are closed to allow service vehicles to intervene.

The prefect of Iași County, Petru Bogdan Cojocaru, assured that medical emergencies are being addressed.

"Some of the people who needed dialysis have already been brought, and those who were supposed to benefit from these services in the following days have already been brought to hospitals as of today. There were some cases of pregnant women who were in their last few days. Through colleagues from ISU and the Ambulance, we brought these people for medical assistance," the official said, quoted by B1tv.ro.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/DRDP Iasi Oficial)