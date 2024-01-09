Society

North-eastern Romania hit by blizzard

09 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Heavy snow and blizzard have been reported in Moldova – both the region in north-eastern Romania and the neighbouring Republic of Moldova. Due to the weather, all schools in the region's largest city, Iași, have suspended their activity for January 9.

In the Republic of Moldova, where the Orthodox Christmas was celebrated last Sunday and Monday was a legal holiday, the schools are kept closed "for a day or two."

There are problems on several national and county roads in Romania; in some areas, a tonnage restriction has been established (7.5 tonnes). Also, several county roads are closed to allow service vehicles to intervene.

The prefect of Iași County, Petru Bogdan Cojocaru, assured that medical emergencies are being addressed.

"Some of the people who needed dialysis have already been brought, and those who were supposed to benefit from these services in the following days have already been brought to hospitals as of today. There were some cases of pregnant women who were in their last few days. Through colleagues from ISU and the Ambulance, we brought these people for medical assistance," the official said, quoted by B1tv.ro.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/DRDP Iasi Oficial)

Read next
Normal
Society

North-eastern Romania hit by blizzard

09 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Heavy snow and blizzard have been reported in Moldova – both the region in north-eastern Romania and the neighbouring Republic of Moldova. Due to the weather, all schools in the region's largest city, Iași, have suspended their activity for January 9.

In the Republic of Moldova, where the Orthodox Christmas was celebrated last Sunday and Monday was a legal holiday, the schools are kept closed "for a day or two."

There are problems on several national and county roads in Romania; in some areas, a tonnage restriction has been established (7.5 tonnes). Also, several county roads are closed to allow service vehicles to intervene.

The prefect of Iași County, Petru Bogdan Cojocaru, assured that medical emergencies are being addressed.

"Some of the people who needed dialysis have already been brought, and those who were supposed to benefit from these services in the following days have already been brought to hospitals as of today. There were some cases of pregnant women who were in their last few days. Through colleagues from ISU and the Ambulance, we brought these people for medical assistance," the official said, quoted by B1tv.ro.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/DRDP Iasi Oficial)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water
12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s