Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 14:21
Capital markets

MedLife takes over six pharmacies in Bucharest hospitals

28 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's biggest private medical services provider, MedLife Medical System, has signed a contract for taking over CED Pharma, which owns six pharmacies located within or close to hospitals.

This is MedLife's second acquisition in the pharma segment, after Pharmachem, announced within two weeks. The transactions are pending approval by the Competition Council.

CED Pharma is part of a group of companies, which consists of six pharmacies, all located in Bucharest. In 2019, the company registered a turnover of EUR 4 mln, 6% more compared to the previous year.

"Once this transaction is completed, the six pharmacies will be integrated into PharmaLife's network. The total number of units will reach 20, in the context of another two pharmacies having been recently added to the portfolio," said Mihai Marcu, CEO and President of MedLife Group.

If the takeovers of CED Pharma and Pharmachem are completed, MedLife will reach a portfolio of 30 acquired companies, being the company with the greatest expertise in M&A and integrating a group of medical companies.

[email protected]

(Photo source: MedLife)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/18/2020 - 07:58
18 December 2020
Capital markets
Romanian medical services group MedLife takes over pharma distribution chain
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 14:21
Capital markets

MedLife takes over six pharmacies in Bucharest hospitals

28 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's biggest private medical services provider, MedLife Medical System, has signed a contract for taking over CED Pharma, which owns six pharmacies located within or close to hospitals.

This is MedLife's second acquisition in the pharma segment, after Pharmachem, announced within two weeks. The transactions are pending approval by the Competition Council.

CED Pharma is part of a group of companies, which consists of six pharmacies, all located in Bucharest. In 2019, the company registered a turnover of EUR 4 mln, 6% more compared to the previous year.

"Once this transaction is completed, the six pharmacies will be integrated into PharmaLife's network. The total number of units will reach 20, in the context of another two pharmacies having been recently added to the portfolio," said Mihai Marcu, CEO and President of MedLife Group.

If the takeovers of CED Pharma and Pharmachem are completed, MedLife will reach a portfolio of 30 acquired companies, being the company with the greatest expertise in M&A and integrating a group of medical companies.

[email protected]

(Photo source: MedLife)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/18/2020 - 07:58
18 December 2020
Capital markets
Romanian medical services group MedLife takes over pharma distribution chain
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content