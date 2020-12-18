Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/18/2020 - 07:58
Capital markets

Romanian medical services group MedLife takes over pharma distribution chain

18 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

MedLife (M), the biggest private medical services provider in Romania, has reached an agreement to acquire 75% of the pharmaceutical distribution company Pharmachem.

This is the group's first acquisition in the pharma sector and its largest takeover this year.

Pharmachem has 16 years of activity and operates a country-wide warehouse network. In 2019, the distribution company reached a turnover of RON 83.4 mln (EUR 18 mln), 30% higher than the previous year.

"As we have already told our shareholders, we have continued the acquisition program, and thus we signed a new transaction, this time, in the pharma area. We believe that this segment will have a significant contribution to the economic recovery and the population's health maintenance in the next years," said Mihai  Marcu, CEO and president of MedLife Group.

The group envisages two directions for integrating Pharmachem: optimizing the medicine procurement system at the group level and developing the clickpharm.ro online pharmacy, plus new digitization projects that will bring the right medicines closer to the patients.

MedLife has other ongoing transactions and estimates its turnover will pass the EUR 0.25 bln mark if it completes these deals by the end of this year.

[email protected]

(Photo source: MedLife)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 08:18
20 November 2020
Capital markets
Major RO medical services chain MedLife takes over testing center in Bucharest
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/18/2020 - 07:58
Capital markets

Romanian medical services group MedLife takes over pharma distribution chain

18 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

MedLife (M), the biggest private medical services provider in Romania, has reached an agreement to acquire 75% of the pharmaceutical distribution company Pharmachem.

This is the group's first acquisition in the pharma sector and its largest takeover this year.

Pharmachem has 16 years of activity and operates a country-wide warehouse network. In 2019, the distribution company reached a turnover of RON 83.4 mln (EUR 18 mln), 30% higher than the previous year.

"As we have already told our shareholders, we have continued the acquisition program, and thus we signed a new transaction, this time, in the pharma area. We believe that this segment will have a significant contribution to the economic recovery and the population's health maintenance in the next years," said Mihai  Marcu, CEO and president of MedLife Group.

The group envisages two directions for integrating Pharmachem: optimizing the medicine procurement system at the group level and developing the clickpharm.ro online pharmacy, plus new digitization projects that will bring the right medicines closer to the patients.

MedLife has other ongoing transactions and estimates its turnover will pass the EUR 0.25 bln mark if it completes these deals by the end of this year.

[email protected]

(Photo source: MedLife)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 08:18
20 November 2020
Capital markets
Major RO medical services chain MedLife takes over testing center in Bucharest
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

18 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s center-right coalition moves closer to an agreement on the next Government
18 December 2020
Capital markets
UiPath, the most valuable startup ever born in Romania, files for IPO
18 December 2020
Justice
Romanian prince becomes wanted person to serve jail sentence in corruption case
17 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s would-be center-right coalition partners can’t agree on who will lead new Government
15 December 2020
Entertainment
Inspiration: Romanian master florist outlines Christmas decorating suggestions
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Alan Stokes (Canadian): A lot of the scenery reminds me of my home in Canada. I plan to live here permanently
14 December 2020
Real Estate
Skanska sells two office buildings in Bucharest to S IMMO for EUR 97 mln
11 December 2020
Politics
Who is AUR, the anti-system movement that has become the new force in Romanian politics?