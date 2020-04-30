Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 04/30/2020 - 12:30
Coronavirus pandemic: Romania sends doctors, medical equipment to Moldova
30 April 2020
Romania has sent today, April 30, a team of 42 doctors and nurses and medical equipment to help the neighboring Republic of Moldova in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The members of the medical team specialize in intensive care, pulmonology, emergency medicine, and internal medicine. For 15 days, they will treat Covid-19 patients and train health care workers in the hospitals in Bălți, Chișinău, and Cahul, G4media.ro reported.

At the same time, the Government is set to allocate on April 30 the sum needed for a donation of 500,000 FFP2 and FFP3 masks, 50,000 medical coveralls, and drugs (Plaquenil and Kaletra) required to treat Covid-19 patients.

Furthermore, the National Defense Ministry will donate ten isolation stretchers manufactured in Romania.

Foreign affairs minister Bogdan Aurescu will also travel to Chișinău for talks with local officials.

At the beginning of April, Romania also sent a medical team to Italy.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

[email protected]

Normal

 

