Sports

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Romania grabs four gold medals at 2022 World Rowing Championships in Czech Republic

26 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian athletes won four gold medals at the 2022 World Rowing Championships in Racice, the Czech Republic, placing Romania third in the final medal table. Great Britain topped the ranking with 12 medals, followed by Italy with nine medals.

Ionela Cozmiuc claimed the first gold medal for Romania in the Lightweight Women's Single Sculls event on Friday, September 23. Then, the next day, Marius Cozmiuc and Sergiu Bejan grabbed a second gold for Team Romania in the Men's Pair final.

Then, September 25 was an even more fantastic day for the Romanian athletes, who claimed two more gold medals: in the Women's Double Sculls final (Simona Radis and Ancuta Bodnar) and the Women's Eight event (Magdalena Rusu, Iuliana Buhuș, Adriana Ailincăi, Maria Tivodariu, Mădălina Bereș, Amalia Bereș, Ioana Vrînceanu, Simona Radiș, and Victoria-Ștefania Petereanu).

"I am tired but happy with this great result. The first gold was the one I most wanted, but the second one means much more because in less than one hour, I got two golds and that is pretty incredible in itself. I am looking forward to the future, and who knows which boat I might take the gold in," Radiș said after the race, quoted by Worldrowing.com.

Romania participated in the championships with 11 rowing teams composed of 31 athletes.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Federatia Romana de Canotaj; photo credit: Balint Czucz Photography)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Sports

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Romania grabs four gold medals at 2022 World Rowing Championships in Czech Republic

26 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian athletes won four gold medals at the 2022 World Rowing Championships in Racice, the Czech Republic, placing Romania third in the final medal table. Great Britain topped the ranking with 12 medals, followed by Italy with nine medals.

Ionela Cozmiuc claimed the first gold medal for Romania in the Lightweight Women's Single Sculls event on Friday, September 23. Then, the next day, Marius Cozmiuc and Sergiu Bejan grabbed a second gold for Team Romania in the Men's Pair final.

Then, September 25 was an even more fantastic day for the Romanian athletes, who claimed two more gold medals: in the Women's Double Sculls final (Simona Radis and Ancuta Bodnar) and the Women's Eight event (Magdalena Rusu, Iuliana Buhuș, Adriana Ailincăi, Maria Tivodariu, Mădălina Bereș, Amalia Bereș, Ioana Vrînceanu, Simona Radiș, and Victoria-Ștefania Petereanu).

"I am tired but happy with this great result. The first gold was the one I most wanted, but the second one means much more because in less than one hour, I got two golds and that is pretty incredible in itself. I am looking forward to the future, and who knows which boat I might take the gold in," Radiș said after the race, quoted by Worldrowing.com.

Romania participated in the championships with 11 rowing teams composed of 31 athletes.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Federatia Romana de Canotaj; photo credit: Balint Czucz Photography)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 September 2022
Cinema
Romania picks film by Monica Stan & George Chiper-Lillemark as proposal for 2023 Oscars
16 September 2022
Business
Booking Holdings opens its first center of excellence in Romania
15 September 2022
Politics
Romanian politicians’ strange crusade against edible insects
09 September 2022
Business
Foreign investors align with Govt. on ten priorities for Romania’s future
09 September 2022
Business
Romania’s low-cost airline Blue Air plans to resume flights next month
06 September 2022
Business
Blue Air suspends all flights from Romanian airports for a week
25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca
22 August 2022
Social
Honeywell opens new Industrial Automation Lab at Bucharest Polytechnic University