Romania grabs four gold medals at 2022 World Rowing Championships in Czech Republic

Romanian athletes won four gold medals at the 2022 World Rowing Championships in Racice, the Czech Republic, placing Romania third in the final medal table. Great Britain topped the ranking with 12 medals, followed by Italy with nine medals.

Ionela Cozmiuc claimed the first gold medal for Romania in the Lightweight Women's Single Sculls event on Friday, September 23. Then, the next day, Marius Cozmiuc and Sergiu Bejan grabbed a second gold for Team Romania in the Men's Pair final.

Then, September 25 was an even more fantastic day for the Romanian athletes, who claimed two more gold medals: in the Women's Double Sculls final (Simona Radis and Ancuta Bodnar) and the Women's Eight event (Magdalena Rusu, Iuliana Buhuș, Adriana Ailincăi, Maria Tivodariu, Mădălina Bereș, Amalia Bereș, Ioana Vrînceanu, Simona Radiș, and Victoria-Ștefania Petereanu).

"I am tired but happy with this great result. The first gold was the one I most wanted, but the second one means much more because in less than one hour, I got two golds and that is pretty incredible in itself. I am looking forward to the future, and who knows which boat I might take the gold in," Radiș said after the race, quoted by Worldrowing.com.

Romania participated in the championships with 11 rowing teams composed of 31 athletes.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Federatia Romana de Canotaj; photo credit: Balint Czucz Photography)