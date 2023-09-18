Sports

Invictus Games 2023: Team Romania wins 13 medals, including four gold

18 September 2023

Wounded Romanian soldiers won a total of 13 medals at the Invictus Games 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany, including four gold, the Ministry of Defence announced. They returned home on Sunday, September 17.

Team Romania claimed gold in rowing (sergeant major Gabriel Czifrak) and archery (major platoon leaders Eduard Romila and Florin Cojocaru and adjutant platoon leader Iulian Căpățînă) events.

Meanwhile, the five silver medals were won by adjutant platoon leader Iulian Căpățînă (archery), 3rd class military foreman Valentin Popa (wheelchair athletics), 2nd class corporal Marcel Neagu (archery), 1st class corporal Ioan Iosif Reman (archery), and retired adjutant platoon leader Florin Bolovan (archery).

At the same time, 3rd class corporal Dorian Floare, major platoon leader Marius Taifas, major platoon leader Florin Cojocaru, and 2nd class corporal Marcel Neagu took the bronze medals.

The 2023 Invictus Games marked Romania’s fourth participation in the event after the editions in Toronto (2017), Sydney (2018), and The Hague (2022).

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

1

