Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 10/15/2019 - 09:36
Politics
Liberals remain alone in forming the new Govt. in Romania, President to announce new PM today
15 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The National Liberal Party (PNL) will likely be alone in forming the new Government in Romania after the second-biggest opposition party, Save Romania Union (USR) decided not to join the Liberals. President Klaus Iohannis is expected to announce the name of the new prime minister today, after a new round of talks with political parties represented in the Parliament.

The USR leaders had a meeting on Monday evening in which they discussed the possibility of joining the Liberals in forming the new Government. The proposal came from MP Stelian Ion, who represents the voice of a minority faction within the party. He said that USR should join the new Government so as not to lose the spotlight to the Liberals and president Klaus Iohannis in the campaign for the presidential elections.

However, the majority of USR leaders maintained their initial decision not to join the Government at this point and call for early elections. They also decided on a list of demands for supporting the new Liberal Government. USR wants mayors to be elected after a two-round voting process, instead of just one round as it is now, and the adoption of the initiative to ban convicted people from holding public office. If they agree to these demands, the Liberals could lose support from other parties.

The Democrat Hungarian Union (UDMR), for example, said it does not agree to two voting rounds for mayor. Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats (ALDE) of former PM Calin Popescu Tariceanu advocate for keeping the special section for investigating magistrates, and the Popular Movement Party (PMP) of former president Traian Basescu, want a special ministry for the Republic of Moldova.

The former ruling party – PSD has already announced that its leaders decided they wouldn’t vote the new Government, but the party will also consult its MPs on this decision.

Thus, it remains to be seen if the Liberals manage to get enough support for their new cabinet.

If the Parliament rejects two government formulas, the president can dissolve the Parliament and call for early elections, but most parties reject this option because it would lead to shorter mandates for their MPs as well as higher political instability in a sensitive moment for Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 10/15/2019 - 09:36
Politics
Liberals remain alone in forming the new Govt. in Romania, President to announce new PM today
15 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The National Liberal Party (PNL) will likely be alone in forming the new Government in Romania after the second-biggest opposition party, Save Romania Union (USR) decided not to join the Liberals. President Klaus Iohannis is expected to announce the name of the new prime minister today, after a new round of talks with political parties represented in the Parliament.

The USR leaders had a meeting on Monday evening in which they discussed the possibility of joining the Liberals in forming the new Government. The proposal came from MP Stelian Ion, who represents the voice of a minority faction within the party. He said that USR should join the new Government so as not to lose the spotlight to the Liberals and president Klaus Iohannis in the campaign for the presidential elections.

However, the majority of USR leaders maintained their initial decision not to join the Government at this point and call for early elections. They also decided on a list of demands for supporting the new Liberal Government. USR wants mayors to be elected after a two-round voting process, instead of just one round as it is now, and the adoption of the initiative to ban convicted people from holding public office. If they agree to these demands, the Liberals could lose support from other parties.

The Democrat Hungarian Union (UDMR), for example, said it does not agree to two voting rounds for mayor. Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats (ALDE) of former PM Calin Popescu Tariceanu advocate for keeping the special section for investigating magistrates, and the Popular Movement Party (PMP) of former president Traian Basescu, want a special ministry for the Republic of Moldova.

The former ruling party – PSD has already announced that its leaders decided they wouldn’t vote the new Government, but the party will also consult its MPs on this decision.

Thus, it remains to be seen if the Liberals manage to get enough support for their new cabinet.

If the Parliament rejects two government formulas, the president can dissolve the Parliament and call for early elections, but most parties reject this option because it would lead to shorter mandates for their MPs as well as higher political instability in a sensitive moment for Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

15 October 2019
Social
Most lavish wedding in Romania: Steaua Bucharest owner gives daughter EUR 1 mln wedding present
14 October 2019
Social
Court blocks Bucharest’s railway link to the airport, challenged by billionaire Ion Tiriac
14 October 2019
Sports
Over 30,000 children to watch Romania-Norway football match, an all-time record
11 October 2019
Business
Brand Finance: Romania’s country brand, less valuable but stronger
10 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s president favors early elections after Government dismissed
10 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s Parliament votes out Dancila cabinet
10 October 2019
Social
WB report: Almost two in five Romanians with higher education live abroad
09 October 2019
Business
WB significantly improves forecast on Romania’s economic growth, warns about risks around the corner

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40