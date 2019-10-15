Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 10/15/2019 - 09:14
Politics
Save Romania Union might eventually join the Liberals in forming new Govt.
15 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The regional representatives of Save Romania Union (USR), on October 14, decided to debate the option of joining the National Liberal Party (PNL) in forming the new Government, after MP Stelian Ion came up with a new strategy aimed at providing the party with a boost ahead of the November presidential elections.

Unless USR joins PNL as a partner, president Klaus Iohannis and the Liberals will be broadly seen as the responsible and mature forces, while USR could be perceived as “cowardly and chatty”.

“We can choose to continue fighting and be at the center of the anti-PSD fight, but this time with ammunition from the Government, or we can choose to be spectators in the play in which others save or try to save justice/democracy. My opinion is that we are wrong to stay on the side,” Stelian Ion reportedly wrote in a Facebook post, according to Hotnews.ro.

USR leader and presidential candidate Dan Barna said the party’s leaders would discuss this option.

The governing agenda outlined by Ion in his Facebook post more or less coincides with the plans sketched by the Liberals, but some of the topics are controversial (such as the dismantling of the special section for investigations in justice), others are technically cumbersome (the elimination of special pensions) while contradictions between the two parties’ agendas are still possible. For instance, the USR MP supports the idea of terminating the Government’s programme aimed at financing local development (PNDL - a programme that largely overlaps the EU’s programmes) while PNL president Ludovic Orban assured local representatives that the programme would continue, according to Hotnews.ro.

USR said before the no-confidence motion that it didn’t want to join the Government until after the parliamentary elections and called for early elections. However, it’s very difficult to organize early elections in Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Stelian Ion)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 10/15/2019 - 09:14
Politics
Save Romania Union might eventually join the Liberals in forming new Govt.
15 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The regional representatives of Save Romania Union (USR), on October 14, decided to debate the option of joining the National Liberal Party (PNL) in forming the new Government, after MP Stelian Ion came up with a new strategy aimed at providing the party with a boost ahead of the November presidential elections.

Unless USR joins PNL as a partner, president Klaus Iohannis and the Liberals will be broadly seen as the responsible and mature forces, while USR could be perceived as “cowardly and chatty”.

“We can choose to continue fighting and be at the center of the anti-PSD fight, but this time with ammunition from the Government, or we can choose to be spectators in the play in which others save or try to save justice/democracy. My opinion is that we are wrong to stay on the side,” Stelian Ion reportedly wrote in a Facebook post, according to Hotnews.ro.

USR leader and presidential candidate Dan Barna said the party’s leaders would discuss this option.

The governing agenda outlined by Ion in his Facebook post more or less coincides with the plans sketched by the Liberals, but some of the topics are controversial (such as the dismantling of the special section for investigations in justice), others are technically cumbersome (the elimination of special pensions) while contradictions between the two parties’ agendas are still possible. For instance, the USR MP supports the idea of terminating the Government’s programme aimed at financing local development (PNDL - a programme that largely overlaps the EU’s programmes) while PNL president Ludovic Orban assured local representatives that the programme would continue, according to Hotnews.ro.

USR said before the no-confidence motion that it didn’t want to join the Government until after the parliamentary elections and called for early elections. However, it’s very difficult to organize early elections in Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Stelian Ion)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

15 October 2019
Social
Most lavish wedding in Romania: Steaua Bucharest owner gives daughter EUR 1 mln wedding present
14 October 2019
Social
Court blocks Bucharest’s railway link to the airport, challenged by billionaire Ion Tiriac
14 October 2019
Sports
Over 30,000 children to watch Romania-Norway football match, an all-time record
11 October 2019
Business
Brand Finance: Romania’s country brand, less valuable but stronger
10 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s president favors early elections after Government dismissed
10 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s Parliament votes out Dancila cabinet
10 October 2019
Social
WB report: Almost two in five Romanians with higher education live abroad
09 October 2019
Business
WB significantly improves forecast on Romania’s economic growth, warns about risks around the corner

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40