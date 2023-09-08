Romania is Europe's largest grain hub, president says

Romania has turned into the largest European grain hub, president Klaus Iohannis said in a speech at the official high-level opening of the Business Forum of the Three Seas Initiative.

The head of state stated that since the war began, almost 25 million tons of agricultural products from Ukraine have been exported through Romania.

President Iohannis made a series of statements on September 6-7 regarding the importance of Romania in the grain market.

"In the context of the war against Ukraine, thanks to the strategic position of the Constanța Port and the ports on the Danube, Romania turned into the largest European grain hub. Constanța is also a benchmark for an emblematic infrastructure project of the Initiative – the railway called Rail2Sea, which will connect Constanța with Gdansk. Via Carpathia is another strategic regional infrastructure project that must continue to be supported – a new motorway link between northern and southern Europe, linking the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda on the Baltic Sea with the Greek port of Thessaloniki, thus integrating the transport systems transport of the Initiative states," Klaus Iohannis said, quoted by Adevarul.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)