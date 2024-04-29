Romania's labour market turned less tight this year

The demand for skilled and unskilled workers is 10%-20% lower than it was last year, the experts are less inclined to change their jobs, and the contraction in the IT market already visible in the UK and western Europe is reaching Romania to some extent, according to Alexandra Peligrad, CEO of Smartree human resources company.

Regarding the restructuring in the IT industry, Alexandra Peligrad states that downsizing operations are also being done in Romania, but more "quietly."

"In Romania, regarding this part of workforce restructuring that we have seen very pronounced in the US and perhaps in Western Europe, especially in large IT companies, restructuring is done more quietly. The wave of restructuring at the level of those in the US has not yet reached us, but it is certainly felt in the IT industry," she said, quoted by Profit.ro.

