Business

Romania has key milestones to meet under Resilience Facility agenda in Q4

13 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

After ending the third quarter of the year unconvincingly, in terms of milestones and targets under the Resilience facility agenda, Romania’s government has some “hot potatoes” to tackle in the fourth quarter of the year - according to the PNRR Monitor, an initiative of the opposition party USR that tracks executive’s performance.

Specifically, the government must reduce spending on special pensions, it must sign the contracts for half of the subway works and the contracts for half of the railway infrastructure assumed under the national resilience plan PNRR, and must appoint independent management at several state companies, including CNAIR, CNIR, CFR, Metrorex, CFR Călători. 

In total, the government has 55 milestones to tick in the last three months of this year, according to the data consulted by Economedia.ro.

A milestone that will undoubtedly be intensely debated will be the one concerning the entry into force of the legislative framework for reducing special pension expenses.

The European Commission insists Romania should include military pensions within the special pensions targeted by the reform of the pension law assumed by Romania. The Romanian government, however, argues that military pensions are not special pensions. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă himself is the beneficiary of a special military pension.

Romania just ended the weakest quarter since the beginning of the implementation of the PNRR, after meeting only 9 of the 24 milestones related to the third quarter of 2022, according to the data published by PNRR Monitor.

The government has not yet published a summary of the milestones related to the third quarter, although the deadline was September 30.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Romania has key milestones to meet under Resilience Facility agenda in Q4

13 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

After ending the third quarter of the year unconvincingly, in terms of milestones and targets under the Resilience facility agenda, Romania’s government has some “hot potatoes” to tackle in the fourth quarter of the year - according to the PNRR Monitor, an initiative of the opposition party USR that tracks executive’s performance.

Specifically, the government must reduce spending on special pensions, it must sign the contracts for half of the subway works and the contracts for half of the railway infrastructure assumed under the national resilience plan PNRR, and must appoint independent management at several state companies, including CNAIR, CNIR, CFR, Metrorex, CFR Călători. 

In total, the government has 55 milestones to tick in the last three months of this year, according to the data consulted by Economedia.ro.

A milestone that will undoubtedly be intensely debated will be the one concerning the entry into force of the legislative framework for reducing special pension expenses.

The European Commission insists Romania should include military pensions within the special pensions targeted by the reform of the pension law assumed by Romania. The Romanian government, however, argues that military pensions are not special pensions. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă himself is the beneficiary of a special military pension.

Romania just ended the weakest quarter since the beginning of the implementation of the PNRR, after meeting only 9 of the 24 milestones related to the third quarter of 2022, according to the data published by PNRR Monitor.

The government has not yet published a summary of the milestones related to the third quarter, although the deadline was September 30.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 October 2022
Politics
Bill barring convicted felons from public office passed into law in Romania
12 October 2022
Social
Romanian woman testifies in the Council of Europe about the traumas she experienced in a Communist orphanage
06 October 2022
Politics
EP debates usher hopes of Romania being welcomed into Schengen
05 October 2022
Tech
Bucharest listed among the 25 best cities for digital nomads
05 October 2022
Music
Legendary band Depeche Mode will return to Bucharest next summer
28 September 2022
RI +
On the tennis court with Patrick Ciorcilă, the man behind Transylvania Open: "Quick reactions and backup plans are essential in any business"
20 September 2022
Cinema
Romania picks film by Monica Stan & George Chiper-Lillemark as proposal for 2023 Oscars
16 September 2022
Business
Booking Holdings opens its first center of excellence in Romania