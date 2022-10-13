Romania has key milestones to meet under Resilience Facility agenda in Q4

After ending the third quarter of the year unconvincingly, in terms of milestones and targets under the Resilience facility agenda, Romania’s government has some “hot potatoes” to tackle in the fourth quarter of the year - according to the PNRR Monitor, an initiative of the opposition party USR that tracks executive’s performance.

Specifically, the government must reduce spending on special pensions, it must sign the contracts for half of the subway works and the contracts for half of the railway infrastructure assumed under the national resilience plan PNRR, and must appoint independent management at several state companies, including CNAIR, CNIR, CFR, Metrorex, CFR Călători.

In total, the government has 55 milestones to tick in the last three months of this year, according to the data consulted by Economedia.ro.

A milestone that will undoubtedly be intensely debated will be the one concerning the entry into force of the legislative framework for reducing special pension expenses.

The European Commission insists Romania should include military pensions within the special pensions targeted by the reform of the pension law assumed by Romania. The Romanian government, however, argues that military pensions are not special pensions. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă himself is the beneficiary of a special military pension.

Romania just ended the weakest quarter since the beginning of the implementation of the PNRR, after meeting only 9 of the 24 milestones related to the third quarter of 2022, according to the data published by PNRR Monitor.

The government has not yet published a summary of the milestones related to the third quarter, although the deadline was September 30.

(Photo source: Alena Brozova | Dreamstime.com)