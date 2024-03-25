Romania's Jazz Cave Festival returns with new edition in August

The Jazz Cave Festival, one of the most original events of its kind in Romania, will hold its fourth edition this summer. For the 2024 event, scheduled for August 16-18, the organizers decided to move the performances from Ialomița Cave to a new location and add a new stage to the program.

The festival will bring 18 bands from Europe and overseas to Romania, which will perform on three stages.

The underground stage Innerland moves from the cave to the salt mine at Ocnele Mari, while the aboveground stage Dreamland moves from the Zănoaga campsite to the Drăgași Domain in the town of Drăgășani. In addition, the "Casa Simian" Art Museum from Râmnicu Vâlcea, with the Arts District stage, appears on the festival map.

Jazz bands from Italy, Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, Romania, and the United States of America will perform at the festival, according to the Union of Interpretive Creation of Romanian Musicians (UCIMR) - the event's organizer. The lineup includes Jim Rotondi Quartet (USA) or Oddgeir Berg Trio (Norway), Nightlosers, Luiza Zan, Irina Sârbu, and many more.

"This year, we bring over 18 bands with 90 local and international artists from over 10 countries, from 2 continents to a jazz marathon that lasts 3 days, on 3 stages in 3 localities in the Subcarpathians," said Sebastian Gheorghiu, cultural manager and member of the UCIMR Board of Directors.

Access to the concert is allowed based on the ticket to visit the salt mine, respectively the museum.

(Photo source: the organizers)