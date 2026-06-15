Romania’s internal energy production decreased by 1.5% in the first four months of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025, while final electricity consumption fell by 2.7%, according to data published on Monday, June 15, by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Primary energy resources totaled 10.482 million tons of oil equivalent (toe) between January 1 and April30, 2026, down by 356,700 toe compared with the same period last year, a decrease of 3.3%. Domestic production amounted to 5.498 million toe, 83,900 toe less than in the first four months of 2025, while imports fell by 5.2% to 4.983 million toe.

At the same time, electricity production from renewable sources, especially hydro, wind, and solar, increased significantly.

Electricity energy resources reached 23.834 billion kWh, up by 570.6 million kWh compared with the same period last year. The largest increase was recorded in hydro production, which rose by 31.5% to 5.119 billion kWh, meaning an increase of 1.225 billion kWh compared with the first four months of 2025.

Electricity production from wind power plants also increased significantly, reaching 2.391 billion kWh, up by 265.1 million kWh compared with the same period last year.

At the same time, solar energy produced by photovoltaic installations increased by 126.4% to 1.432 billion kWh.

In contrast, production from thermal power plants decreased by 3.6% to 5.783 billion kWh, while production from nuclear power plants amounted to 3.820 billion kWh, down by 2.9%.

According to INS, final electricity consumption in the economy fell by 0.4%, while household consumption recorded a much sharper decline of 10.1%. Final electricity consumption totaled 16.533 billion kWh in the first four months of the year, 2.7% lower than in the same period in 2025. In contrast, public lighting increased slightly by 0.8%.

INS data also show that electricity exports increased in the first four months of the year. As such, Romania exported 5.148 billion kWh of electricity, 708.7 million kWh more than in the same period last year.

At the same time, technological consumption in grids and stations increased by 325.4 million kWh, reaching 2.152 billion kWh.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nataliia Babinska|Dreamstime.com)