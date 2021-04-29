COVID-19: First case of Indian variant reported in Romania

The first case of infection with an Indian variant of the coronavirus has been identified in Romania, at a 26-year-old person in Brasov county. However, according to official information, this variant differs from the one initially identified by Public Health England (PHE), which is believed to have generated the worrying situation in India.

The Romanian Ministry of Health announced on Thursday, April 29, that the authorities are currently investigating an outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 among construction workers in Colonia Bod, Brasov county. The eight workers came to Romania from India, and five of them tested positive for COVID-19.

"INSP was informed this morning that a lab test conducted in the city of Sfantu George identified an "Indian" variant, B.1.617.2, at a 26-year-old person who arrived in Romania about a month ago. When the test was done on April 26, 2021, the case was symptomatic (cough), with a mild clinical form," the Ministry of Health said in a press release.

"According to the INSP, this variant differs from the one initially identified by PHE England, which would have generated the current epidemiological situation in India," the same source said.

The Brasov Public Health Directorate (DSP Brasov) started an epidemiological investigation and ordered the isolation of the cases identified in the Colonia Bod village.

Romania added India to the list of countries with high epidemiological risk - the so-called "yellow list” - this week. This means that travelers arriving from India are required to quarantine at home or a stated location for 14 days.

(Photo source: Akvafoto2012/Dreamstime.com)