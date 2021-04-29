Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

 

COVID-19: First case of Indian variant reported in Romania

29 April 2021
The first case of infection with an Indian variant of the coronavirus has been identified in Romania, at a 26-year-old person in Brasov county. However, according to official information, this variant differs from the one initially identified by Public Health England (PHE), which is believed to have generated the worrying situation in India.

The Romanian Ministry of Health announced on Thursday, April 29, that the authorities are currently investigating an outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 among construction workers in Colonia Bod, Brasov county. The eight workers came to Romania from India, and five of them tested positive for COVID-19.

"INSP was informed this morning that a lab test conducted in the city of Sfantu George identified an "Indian" variant, B.1.617.2, at a 26-year-old person who arrived in Romania about a month ago. When the test was done on April 26, 2021, the case was symptomatic (cough), with a mild clinical form," the Ministry of Health said in a press release.

"According to the INSP, this variant differs from the one initially identified by PHE England, which would have generated the current epidemiological situation in India," the same source said.

The Brasov Public Health Directorate (DSP Brasov) started an epidemiological investigation and ordered the isolation of the cases identified in the Colonia Bod village.

Romania added India to the list of countries with high epidemiological risk - the so-called "yellow list” - this week. This means that travelers arriving from India are required to quarantine at home or a stated location for 14 days.

(Photo source: Akvafoto2012/Dreamstime.com)

Simona Fodor
Senior Editor 

 

28 December 2020
Digital platform Atlas plans for growth as pandemic drives more Romanians towards remote health services
Irina Marica
Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

Simona Fodor
Senior Editor 

 

28 December 2020
Digital platform Atlas plans for growth as pandemic drives more Romanians towards remote health services
