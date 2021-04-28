Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 04/28/2021 - 11:49
Social

Romania, other EU Member States send medical supplies to India

28 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) decided on Tuesday evening, April 27, to approve the granting of humanitarian aid to India, a country struggling with record numbers of COVID-19 infections and deaths. Romania's help will consist of oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders.

Other EU Member States will also send medical supplies to India. "A shipment of urgently needed oxygen, medicine, and equipment will be delivered over the coming days by EU Member States to India, following the country's request for support through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism," reads a statement from the European Commission.

The EC said that Romania would send 80 oxygen concentrators and 75 oxygen cylinders. Moreover, Ireland will offer 700 oxygen concentrators, 1 oxygen generator, and 365 ventilators; Belgium will send 9,000 doses of antiviral medicines Remdesivir; Luxembourg will provide 58 ventilators; Portugal will support India with 5,503 vials of Remdesivir and 20,000 liters of oxygen per week; and Sweden will send 120 ventilators.

More EU support from other Member States is expected to be given in the coming days, including from France and Germany, the Commission also said.

Romania's CNSU also decided to add India to the list of countries with high epidemiological risk - the so-called "yellow list," according to News.ro. This means that travelers arriving in Romania from India are required to quarantine at home or a stated location for 14 days.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Manoej Paateel/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
COVID
Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 04/28/2021 - 11:49
Social

Romania, other EU Member States send medical supplies to India

28 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) decided on Tuesday evening, April 27, to approve the granting of humanitarian aid to India, a country struggling with record numbers of COVID-19 infections and deaths. Romania's help will consist of oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders.

Other EU Member States will also send medical supplies to India. "A shipment of urgently needed oxygen, medicine, and equipment will be delivered over the coming days by EU Member States to India, following the country's request for support through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism," reads a statement from the European Commission.

The EC said that Romania would send 80 oxygen concentrators and 75 oxygen cylinders. Moreover, Ireland will offer 700 oxygen concentrators, 1 oxygen generator, and 365 ventilators; Belgium will send 9,000 doses of antiviral medicines Remdesivir; Luxembourg will provide 58 ventilators; Portugal will support India with 5,503 vials of Remdesivir and 20,000 liters of oxygen per week; and Sweden will send 120 ventilators.

More EU support from other Member States is expected to be given in the coming days, including from France and Germany, the Commission also said.

Romania's CNSU also decided to add India to the list of countries with high epidemiological risk - the so-called "yellow list," according to News.ro. This means that travelers arriving in Romania from India are required to quarantine at home or a stated location for 14 days.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Manoej Paateel/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
COVID
Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

27 April 2021
Business
Ford will invest USD 300 mln to produce all-electric commercial vehicle at its plant in Romania
27 April 2021
Social
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania: Online appointments, mobile and drive-through centers & more
21 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
UiPath reaches USD 35 bln capitalization upon NYSE listing. CEO: Our journey began with 10 people in an apartment in Romania
20 April 2021
Business
Romanian FintechOS raises USD 60 mln in Series B funding round to continue international expansion
19 April 2021
RI +
Ufuk Tandoğan, CEO Garanti BBVA Romania: This country has become my second home
14 April 2021
Politics
Reformist USR-PLUS alliance says it no longer supports Romania's Liberal PM Florin Citu after health minister's dismissal
14 April 2021
RI +
How did reformist health minister Vlad Voiculescu become the Romanian ruling coalition’s apple of discord?
21 April 2021
RI +
Herculane Project: The young working to secure a future for Romania’s balneal heritage