Romania, other EU Member States send medical supplies to India

Romania's National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) decided on Tuesday evening, April 27, to approve the granting of humanitarian aid to India, a country struggling with record numbers of COVID-19 infections and deaths. Romania's help will consist of oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders.

Other EU Member States will also send medical supplies to India. "A shipment of urgently needed oxygen, medicine, and equipment will be delivered over the coming days by EU Member States to India, following the country's request for support through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism," reads a statement from the European Commission.

The EC said that Romania would send 80 oxygen concentrators and 75 oxygen cylinders. Moreover, Ireland will offer 700 oxygen concentrators, 1 oxygen generator, and 365 ventilators; Belgium will send 9,000 doses of antiviral medicines Remdesivir; Luxembourg will provide 58 ventilators; Portugal will support India with 5,503 vials of Remdesivir and 20,000 liters of oxygen per week; and Sweden will send 120 ventilators.

More EU support from other Member States is expected to be given in the coming days, including from France and Germany, the Commission also said.

Romania's CNSU also decided to add India to the list of countries with high epidemiological risk - the so-called "yellow list," according to News.ro. This means that travelers arriving in Romania from India are required to quarantine at home or a stated location for 14 days.

(Photo source: Manoej Paateel/Dreamstime.com)