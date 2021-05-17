Romania wants to buy hydrogen-powered trains

Romania’s minister of transport announced that the National Relaunch and Resilience Plan (PNRR) includes the purchase of some 10-12 hydrogen-powered trains for the Bucharest-Pitesti route.

Last month, Siemens Mobility representatives discussed with representatives of the Ministry of Transport and NGOs several environmental, technical and financial issues regarding a possible future purchase of hydrogen trains by Romania, Economica.net reported.

Both the representatives of the Ministry of Transport and those of Siemens Mobility say that the operation of a hydrogen train on the Bucharest-Pitesti route is a very feasible one. A decision in this respect will be taken by the end of the year.

Another route fit for being served by hydrogen trains is linking Bucharest central train station (Gara de Nord) and Bucharest Airport (Otopeni).

The first hydrogen-powered train in the world, Alstom’s Coralia iLind is currently used in Germany for non-electrified railways, previously served by diesel trains.

