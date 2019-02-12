Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 12/02/2019 - 15:12
Sports
Romanian handball star Cristina Neagu receives fourth IHF Player of the Year title
02 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian star and captain of the national women’s handball team Cristina Neagu received the 2018 IHF Women’s World Handball Player of the Year award on Monday, December 2. She was presented with the trophy during the half-time of the match between Congo and Japan at the 2019 IHF Women’s World Championship in Kumamoto, Japan.

This is Neagu’s fourth IHF Player of the Year title after similar awards received in 2010, 2015 and 2016.

Cristina Neagu had a great season in 2018 when she was the top scorer in the EHF Champions League, where she and her team CSM Bucharest got the Bronze medals.

Neagu was also the headline of the Women’s EHF EURO 2018 in France in December, as she led Romania to the semi-finals at the European championship for only the third time in history, and the first time since 2010. The Romanian passed two legendary players – Hungarian Agnes Farkas and German Grit Jurack – to become the all-time top scorer at the EURO, with 237 goals.

A knee injury during a match against Hungary, in December 2018, has kept Cristina Neagu on the sidelines for about 10 months in 2019. She recovered just in time for the World Championship in Japan.

Romania’s hopes for a medal at the World Championship were dented by a doping scandal involving Romanian team Corona Brasov, which prevented the national team from using several key players from this team. Romania started the tournament in Japan with a severe defeat against Spain (16-31) and won the second match against Senegal (29-24). Cristina Neagu scored 19 of Romania’s 45 goals in the first two matches. Romania still has to play against Kazakhstan, Montenegro and Hungary. The top three teams in this group will make it to the second group round.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Cristina Neagu Facebook page)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 01/08/2018 - 14:54
08 January 2018
Sports
Romania’s Cristina Neagu voted Europe’s handball player of the year

Romania’s handball star Cristina Neagu was voted Europe’s female player of the year 2017, according to a poll of the...

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 12/02/2019 - 15:12
Sports
Romanian handball star Cristina Neagu receives fourth IHF Player of the Year title
02 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian star and captain of the national women’s handball team Cristina Neagu received the 2018 IHF Women’s World Handball Player of the Year award on Monday, December 2. She was presented with the trophy during the half-time of the match between Congo and Japan at the 2019 IHF Women’s World Championship in Kumamoto, Japan.

This is Neagu’s fourth IHF Player of the Year title after similar awards received in 2010, 2015 and 2016.

Cristina Neagu had a great season in 2018 when she was the top scorer in the EHF Champions League, where she and her team CSM Bucharest got the Bronze medals.

Neagu was also the headline of the Women’s EHF EURO 2018 in France in December, as she led Romania to the semi-finals at the European championship for only the third time in history, and the first time since 2010. The Romanian passed two legendary players – Hungarian Agnes Farkas and German Grit Jurack – to become the all-time top scorer at the EURO, with 237 goals.

A knee injury during a match against Hungary, in December 2018, has kept Cristina Neagu on the sidelines for about 10 months in 2019. She recovered just in time for the World Championship in Japan.

Romania’s hopes for a medal at the World Championship were dented by a doping scandal involving Romanian team Corona Brasov, which prevented the national team from using several key players from this team. Romania started the tournament in Japan with a severe defeat against Spain (16-31) and won the second match against Senegal (29-24). Cristina Neagu scored 19 of Romania’s 45 goals in the first two matches. Romania still has to play against Kazakhstan, Montenegro and Hungary. The top three teams in this group will make it to the second group round.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Cristina Neagu Facebook page)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 01/08/2018 - 14:54
08 January 2018
Sports
Romania’s Cristina Neagu voted Europe’s handball player of the year

Romania’s handball star Cristina Neagu was voted Europe’s female player of the year 2017, according to a poll of the...

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

02 December 2019
Politics
Romania’s former ruling party leader, now in jail, posts Facebook message on National Day
02 December 2019
Sports
Romanian handball star Cristina Neagu receives fourth IHF Player of the Year title
01 December 2019
Social
Bucharest Polytechnic University tests system that could detect earthquakes at least four hours in advance
30 November 2019
Sports
EURO 2020 draw in Bucharest puts three of the favorites in the same group
29 November 2019
Sports
EURO 2020: European football superstars come to Bucharest for Euro 2020 draw
29 November 2019
Eco
March for environment in Vienna embraces the cause to save Romania’s forests
27 November 2019
Sports
Romania’s U21 manager takes over as coach of the national football team
26 November 2019
Social
MagicHome, a shelter for parents of children with cancer, opens in Bucharest

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40