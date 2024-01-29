Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently decided to suspend its contributions to the UN organization for Palestinian refugees following allegations of involvement by agency staff in the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes with utmost concern the recent serious allegations regarding the alleged involvement of some members of the staff of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East - UNRWA - in the terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel on October 7, 2023. These allegations must be subject to immediate and thorough UN investigations,” the Romanian ministry said in a press release cited by Digi24.

The institution also said it welcomes the swift response of UNRWA leadership to immediately terminate the contracts of the individuals concerned. It went on to express full confidence that the UN investigations will clarify the situation.

“Until the conclusion of the investigation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will not launch procedures for new voluntary contributions to UNRWA. The needs of Palestinian civilians will continue to be a priority for Romania, and we will maintain our coordination with our partners, including at the European level,” the statement added.

The decision comes after a shocking revelation that agency staff were allegedly involved in the attacks on Israel. "The Israeli authorities have provided UNRWA with information about the alleged involvement of several UNRWA employees in the horrific attacks in Israel on October 7," said Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA's Commissioner-General.

Following these allegations, ten other countries have announced so far that they are suspending funding for the UN agency.

The United States immediately announced on Friday the temporary cessation of any future financial contributions to UNRWA. Similar decisions were then taken by Canada, Australia, Italy, the United Kingdom, Finland, the Netherlands, and Germany.

The agency announced that it had dismissed 12 employees, according to the United States.

In 2022, funds from the UN budget and contributions from other UN entities to the agency amounted to USD 44.6 million.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)