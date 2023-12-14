Another Romanian-Israeli hostage in Gaza confirmed dead

Another person with dual citizenship, Romanian and Israeli, held hostage in the Gaza Strip, was confirmed dead by the Israeli authorities.

According to the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, two Romanian-Israeli citizens are still being held hostage.

"Further to the clarifications sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the context of the security situation in the State of Israel and the Gaza Strip, we inform that the Israeli authorities have announced the death of a person with dual citizenship, Israeli and Romanian, held hostage in the Gaza Strip," the Romanian ministry announced on Thursday morning, December 14.

The Foreign Ministry's announcement came after the Embassy of Israel in Romania confirmed the death of Tal Haimi, the Israeli with Romanian citizenship taken hostage by Hamas on October 7. His wife came to Bucharest at the end of October to ask for Romania's support to step up efforts to free the hostages.

A Romanian-Israeli hostage in Gaza was also confirmed dead at the beginning of December.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)