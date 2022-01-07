Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/07/2022 - 08:26
Business

Romania's gross financing need rises this year, despite fiscal consolidation

07 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In 2022, the gross financing need of the Romanian Government, respectively the total volume of funds to be raised by the Ministry of Finance from the internal and foreign markets, is about RON 145.4 bln (EUR 29 bln, 11% of GDP), about RON 10 bln (EUR 2 bln) more than last year, according to the ministry's "Indicative program for issuing government bonds for 2022."

This is despite the public cash deficit planned at 5.84% of GDP this year, down from 7.1% of GDP in 2021.

To secure the necessary resources, the ministry plans to borrow around EUR 14 bln from international markets, including by the issuance of Eurobonds in a volume of around EUR 10 bln, depending on the developments, conditions and opportunities offered by these markets, according to Cursdeguvernare.ro. The Government also expects the disbursement of around EUR 3.7 bln by the EC under the Recovery and Resilience Facility.

The increase (by 7.7% compared to 2021) of the financing needs occurs in the context of rising interest rates, given that Romania borrows at costs well above the regional average.

This is the highest rate since March 2020 (when it reached 4.89%) - a record in the year the pandemic broke out after falling to just 2.65% in February 2021.

In the first 11 months of 2021, the public debt interest rose by 18.8% YoY to RON 16.6 bln.

Under the fiscal-budgetary strategy for the period 2021-2024, it appears that the interest will increase by 26.2% YoY to RON 18.3 bln (EUR 3.6 bln) lei 2022.

According to the latest Eurostat data, Romania's long-term interest rate rose again in November 2021 to 5.11%.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 13:50
12 October 2021
RI +
Good ideas come One Beer Later: Frenchman turns hobby into business with a craft brewery in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/07/2022 - 08:26
Business

Romania's gross financing need rises this year, despite fiscal consolidation

07 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In 2022, the gross financing need of the Romanian Government, respectively the total volume of funds to be raised by the Ministry of Finance from the internal and foreign markets, is about RON 145.4 bln (EUR 29 bln, 11% of GDP), about RON 10 bln (EUR 2 bln) more than last year, according to the ministry's "Indicative program for issuing government bonds for 2022."

This is despite the public cash deficit planned at 5.84% of GDP this year, down from 7.1% of GDP in 2021.

To secure the necessary resources, the ministry plans to borrow around EUR 14 bln from international markets, including by the issuance of Eurobonds in a volume of around EUR 10 bln, depending on the developments, conditions and opportunities offered by these markets, according to Cursdeguvernare.ro. The Government also expects the disbursement of around EUR 3.7 bln by the EC under the Recovery and Resilience Facility.

The increase (by 7.7% compared to 2021) of the financing needs occurs in the context of rising interest rates, given that Romania borrows at costs well above the regional average.

This is the highest rate since March 2020 (when it reached 4.89%) - a record in the year the pandemic broke out after falling to just 2.65% in February 2021.

In the first 11 months of 2021, the public debt interest rose by 18.8% YoY to RON 16.6 bln.

Under the fiscal-budgetary strategy for the period 2021-2024, it appears that the interest will increase by 26.2% YoY to RON 18.3 bln (EUR 3.6 bln) lei 2022.

According to the latest Eurostat data, Romania's long-term interest rate rose again in November 2021 to 5.11%.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 13:50
12 October 2021
RI +
Good ideas come One Beer Later: Frenchman turns hobby into business with a craft brewery in Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks