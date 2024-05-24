Politics

Romania's Govt. endorses another round of wage hikes in the budgetary sector

24 May 2024

In Thursday's meeting, the government adopted the emergency ordinance that provides for salary increases of 10% for certain categories of budgetary workers, as well as the disbursement of a RON 500 (EUR 100) bonus for eyeglasses for those using computers (or other devices with a screen). Magistrates requested the eyeglass bonus, but there can be no discrimination, government officials explained. 

The spokesperson of the government, Mihai Constantin, said that the increase would be applied in two installments for several categories of employees in the administration, Digi24 reported. The first tranche, providing for a 5% increase, will apply starting in June, and the second tranche from September.

The wages of all employees in the budgetary sector increased by 5% as of January this year.

The new 10% hike is offered to a rather broad category of employees, including those in the central administration, in the fields of culture, diplomacy, the National Office of the Trade Registry, and the offices of the Trade Registry next to the courts, the staff of the authorities and public institutions financed entirely from their own revenues.

Also, the increase will apply to civil servants and contractual staff from the mayor's specialized apparatus from localities with up to 20,000 inhabitants.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

