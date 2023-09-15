Sports

Romania wins gold, silver medals at European Junior Chess Championship

15 September 2023

Romanian contestants have secured two gold medals and one silver medal at the European Junior Chess Championship held in the Romanian seaside resort of Mamaia from September 5 to 14.

Maria Anistoroaei won the gold medal in the Girls 10 category, and in the Open 10 category, Vladimir Sofronie also claimed the gold. Henry Tudor earned the silver medal in the Open 12 category, with the gold going to Azerbaijan's Khagan Ahmad, according to HotNews

The European Junior Chess Championship commenced in Mamaia on September 5, with 928 chess players of all ages participating, ranging from U8 to U18, representing 46 countries. Among them were 13 international masters, 61 FIDE masters, and 21 FIDE women masters.

Romania had 170 representatives across all age categories.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Sah on Facebook)

Sports

1

