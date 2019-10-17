Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 10/17/2019 - 15:52
Social
Forest ranger reportedly murdered by lumber thieves in Northern Romania
17 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A forest ranger in Romania’s Maramures county was killed on Wednesday evening, most likely by lumber thieves. He was shot with a hunting rifle and the investigators are now trying to determine if the rifle was his or not, according to Mediafax.

The general manager of state forest management company Romsilva, George Mihailescu, announced the tragedy in a Facebook post. “Unfortunately, we have a sad evening. At Romsilva Maramures, in Strambu Baiut forest district, lumber thieves have violently killed ranger Liviu Pop this evening. The violence was extreme, so I can’t describe it,” Mihailescu wrote. “The risks forest workers are facing are tightly connected to the violence in Romanian society,” he added.

The Maramures Police Department also announced that a 30-year old man was found dead in a forest on Wednesday evening. The ranger was married and had three children.

So far, the prosecutors and police officers investigating this case haven’t charged anyone for the crime.

This is the second case in which a forest ranger is killed by lumber thieves in the last month. A ranger near Pascani was also killed by three lumber thieves in September, Romsilva announced, according to News.ro. Since the beginning of this year, 16 cases of aggression against Romsilva employees have been recorded.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Romania-Insider.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 11/05/2018 - 11:28
05 November 2018
Eco
Report reveals illegal logging is still a major problem in Romania

The latest report by Greenpeace Romania not only shows that illegal logging continues to be a major problem for Romania,...

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 10/17/2019 - 15:52
Social
Forest ranger reportedly murdered by lumber thieves in Northern Romania
17 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A forest ranger in Romania’s Maramures county was killed on Wednesday evening, most likely by lumber thieves. He was shot with a hunting rifle and the investigators are now trying to determine if the rifle was his or not, according to Mediafax.

The general manager of state forest management company Romsilva, George Mihailescu, announced the tragedy in a Facebook post. “Unfortunately, we have a sad evening. At Romsilva Maramures, in Strambu Baiut forest district, lumber thieves have violently killed ranger Liviu Pop this evening. The violence was extreme, so I can’t describe it,” Mihailescu wrote. “The risks forest workers are facing are tightly connected to the violence in Romanian society,” he added.

The Maramures Police Department also announced that a 30-year old man was found dead in a forest on Wednesday evening. The ranger was married and had three children.

So far, the prosecutors and police officers investigating this case haven’t charged anyone for the crime.

This is the second case in which a forest ranger is killed by lumber thieves in the last month. A ranger near Pascani was also killed by three lumber thieves in September, Romsilva announced, according to News.ro. Since the beginning of this year, 16 cases of aggression against Romsilva employees have been recorded.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Romania-Insider.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 11/05/2018 - 11:28
05 November 2018
Eco
Report reveals illegal logging is still a major problem in Romania

The latest report by Greenpeace Romania not only shows that illegal logging continues to be a major problem for Romania,...

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40