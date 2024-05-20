Romania sends 88,000 cans of food to Gaza and is set to receive and treat Palestinian children

Romania recently sent aid to the Gaza Strip through the maritime corridor from Cyprus and the new jetty constructed by the US in the northern part of the Palestinian enclave. The country is also set to receive and treat Palestinian children.

Romania’s aid, which includes over 88,000 canned food items, is part of the effort coordinated by the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism. Transportation costs are covered by the European Commission.

The EU has also established a coordination center in Cyprus to help manage the flow of aid to the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, the EU Emergency Response Coordination Centre is in contact with member states and partners to send more aid through the maritime corridor.

Commission spokesperson Eric Mamer stated that "the jetty was completed on Thursday, so, as you can see, we are not wasting any time in using it,” according to G4Media.

This is the first shipment of EU aid to be transported through the maritime corridor and the jetty constructed by the US, following the joint declaration signed by Cyprus, Germany, Greece, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Netherlands. So far, the European Union has coordinated the transport of over 2000 tons of aid through humanitarian flights on aerial corridors and has allocated EUR 193 million for humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič welcomed the support provided by Cyprus through the EU logistics hub it hosts, as well as Romania's willingness to participate in the new mission. However, he said that land routes are vital to large shipments of aid. The European Commission also requested Israel to continue allowing access to aid through new crossing points, such as Erez or via the port of Ashdod.

In addition to the canned food, Romania is also set to receive several Palestinian children who will be treated in medical units in the country. The children were injured in attacks by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip.

Health minister Alexandru Rafila did not specify an exact number of children who will be treated in Romania but said that they will be brought to the country through the European Protection Mechanism, according to HotNews.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nsbeer | Dreamstime.com)