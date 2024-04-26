Romania signs joint declaration calling for the release of all hostages held by Hamas in Gaza

State leaders from Romania, Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States have signed a joint declaration calling for the immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. They have been held for over 200 days.

Romanian citizens are among those still being held captive, according to a statement from the Presidential Administration.

"The fate of the hostages and the civilian population in Gaza, who are protected under international law, is of international concern," reads the statement.

"We emphasize that the deal on the table to release the hostages would bring an immediate and prolonged ceasefire in Gaza, that would facilitate a surge of additional necessary humanitarian assistance to be delivered throughout Gaza, and lead to the credible end of hostilities. Gazans would be able to return to their homes and their lands with preparations beforehand to ensure shelter and humanitarian provisions," the joint statement of the 18 countries further states.

According to the document, the signatory states "strongly support the current mediation efforts to bring our people home."

The Israeli government has been negotiating the release of at least some of the 133 hostages still being held by the terror group. Hamas recently refused an offer crafted by Qatari, Egyptian, and US negotiators that would have seen it free around 50. The figure was then lowered to 40 by Israel, which offered a temporary truce in return, according to Times of Israel.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nsbeer/Dreamstime.com)