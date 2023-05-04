Romania launches first European institutional blockchain platform for trading NFTs

Romania’s National Institute for Research and Development in Informatics (ICI) recently launched the first European institutional platform for trading digital assets, which manages NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and operates based on decentralized blockchain and Web3 technologies.

The launch of the platform was carried out in the presence of the minister of research, innovation, and digitization, Sebastian Burduja, the minister of economy, Florin Spătaru, and the state secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Mihai Diaconu.

“We are living in a historic moment. We are launching the first European institutional trading platform for digital assets. We tried to bring the ecosystem of state institutions into the area of new technologies because it represents the future to which we must all adapt. Together we can create proposals to create an environment conducive to development because prosperity means wider democracy. This is only the beginning, and we want to continue the partnership between public institutions, the business environment, the academic area, the cultural area, and civil society because only together can we succeed, and the good of each is reflected in the good of all," said Adrian-Victor Vevera, director of ICI Bucharest, cited in the press release.

ICI Bucharest developed the ICI D|SERVICES platform, the first government initiative to join the ecosystem of innovative applications built on the MultiversX blockchain network developed in Romania.

The six existing collections of NTFs are: "ICONS of the Generational Circle" – David Popovici; "The Generational Circle" - Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee; "Memories of Future Self" – AGERPRES; "A World in a Stamp" – Romfilatelia; "Our A.I. Story - Central University Library Reimagined" - "Carol I" Central University Library; "Past | Present | Future" – ICI Bucharest.

Minister Sebastian Burduja noted the importance and huge potential of blockchain technology and decentralization in developing a modern and competitive economy in a post on LinkedIn.

“This revolutionary technology will allow us to increase transparency, improve data security, enhance the efficiency of public and private services, and ensure access to financing. I also highlighted the extraordinary potential of NFTs in preserving and promoting Romanian cultural heritage. The innovative use of technology will help digitize and preserve our values and traditions, ensuring that they will be passed on to future generations,” the minister said.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ici.ro)